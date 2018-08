Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (L) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City's players celebrate the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City on Sunday kicked off its Premier League title defending run with a 2-0 away win over Arsenal, who played its first competitive match under Spanish coach Unai Emery.

England forward Raheem Sterling opened the scoring just 14 minutes into the game, with a precise right-footed shot at the edge of the area.