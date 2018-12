Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (2-R) celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (R) scores during an English Premier League soccer match between against Bournemouth at City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1 here Saturday to extend its unbeaten Premier League start to 14 matches and strengthen its grip on the top spot.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring shortly after the quarter-hour mark at City of Manchester Stadium when he pounced on the rebound after Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic had saved a shot by Leroy Sane.