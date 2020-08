Captain of the British football team Manchester United, Harry Maguire (3rd-R, blue cap) leaves a court building on the island of Syros, Greece, 22 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months by judges at a Greek court on Tuesday for charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery following an alleged brawl on the island of Mykonos.