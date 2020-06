Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

With the coronavirus lockdown still weighing on the United Kingdom’s economy amid mass temporary lay-offs, salary cuts and business petitions for government bailouts, Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has quietly set an example by helping some of the country’s less advantaged people.