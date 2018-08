Manchester United's Luke Shaw celebrates after putting his team up 2-0 over Leicester City during a Premier League match on Friday, Aug. 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (R) scores a goal against Manchester United during a Premier League match on Friday, Aug. 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Paul Pogba converts a penalty against Leicester City during a Premier League match on Friday, Aug. 10, at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United survived a late surge by Leicester City to prevail 2-1 here Friday in the opening match of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

The hosts took the lead in the 3rd minute as Paul Pogba converted a penalty after Leicester's Daniel Armartey was called for a hand ball.