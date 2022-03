Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea watches the ball go in his net after United defender Harry Maguire inadvertently redirected a cross from Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 12 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (in white) in action against Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 12 March 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (R) battles Manchester United's Raphael Varane during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 12 March 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 12 March 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three times Saturday to carry Manchester United 3-2 past Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and set the new FIFA record for most goals by a player in men's soccer.

The performance of the 37-year-old Portuguese international lifted United over Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League with 50 points, 2 better than the Gunners, who have four games in hand.