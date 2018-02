Sunderland's Liam Miller celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Middlesbrough during the English Premiership derby soccer match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northern England, on Sept. 22, 2007. EPA-EFE/PAUL KINGSTON UK AND IRELAND OUT

Premier League side Manchester United and Scotland's Celtic on Saturday offered condolences after their former midfielder Liam Miller passed away at age 36, following a battle with cancer.

The Irishman, who died Friday night, began his career at Celtic before joining Manchester United, where he stayed between 2004 and 2006.