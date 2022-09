Leicester City's James Maddison (L) races Raphael Varane of Manchester United for the ball during the Premier League match in Leicester, England, on 1 September 2022. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a ball against Leicester City during the Premier League match in Leicester, England, on 1 September 2022.

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (R) and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United vie for the ball during the Premier League match in Leicester, England, on 1 September 2022.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (L) scores against Leicester City during the Premier League match in Leicester, England, on 1 September 2022.

Manchester United topped Leicester City 1-0 Thursday to move up to fifth place in the Premier League, while the still-winless Foxes tumbled to the bottom of the table.

United's first three-game winning streak of 2022 was delivered by a starting 11 that did not include Cristiano Ronaldo, team captain Harry Maguire and summer signing Casemiro, though the Portuguese striker and the Brazilian midfielder have been getting minutes as subs.