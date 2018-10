Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho was accused on Tuesday of using inappropriate language by the English Football Association directly following his side's 3-2 home win against Newcastle United earlier this month.

The FA explained in a statement that television cameras captured Mourinho using inappropriate language after the Premier League match, held Oct. 6, while he was heading to the locker room tunnel.