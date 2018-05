Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has reached an oral agreement with the Spanish prosecution to plead guilty to alleged tax fraud and pay 800,000 euros (over $950,000) in fines to avoid a prison sentence, tax sources told EFE on Tuesday.

The Portuguese coach is accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury of 3.3 million euros ($3.9 million), after allegedly failing to declare income related to his image rights in 2011 and 2012 during his time as Real Madrid's coach.