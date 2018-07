Daley Blind of the Netherlands in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Romania and the Netherlands at National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Manchester United confirmed Tuesday that Netherlands defender Daley Blind is to return to AFC Ajax in Amsterdam.

Blind, 28, has signed a four-year contract with Ajax after spending four years with Man United and winning four trophies, but was barely used by coach Jose Mourinho in the 2017/2018 season, making 17 appearances in all competitions.