England's Luke Shaw is stretchered off during the UEFA Nations League Group 1 soccer match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw is likely to miss his club's upcoming Premier League match against Watford due to a concussion he received representing England in the UEFA Nations League, England coach Gareth Southgate said Monday.

Shaw, 23, was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 53rd minute of England's 2-1 home loss to Spain, after receiving a hard blow to the head from Spain right back Dani Carvajal.