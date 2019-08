Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) reacts after Wolverhampton goalkeeper Rui Patricio saves a penalty during a Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on Monday, Aug. 19. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Wolverhampton's Ruben Neves (L) watches his shot beat Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea during a Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on Monday, Aug. 19. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Wolverhampton in a Premier League match in Wolverhampton, England, on Monday, Aug. 19. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester United managed only a 1-1 draw here Monday against Wolverhampton as Paul Pogba failed to convert a penalty that would likely have assured the visitors of all three points.

The contest with Wolves - unbeaten in three matches against the Red Devils last season - represented a chance for United to prove that their impressive 4-0 triumph over Chelsea in last week's 2019-2020 Premier League opener was no fluke.