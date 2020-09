Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United in Brighton, Britain, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Glyn Kirk / POOL

Bruno Fernandes (C) of Manchester United scores the winning goal with a penalty during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United in Brighton, Britain, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Glyn Kirk / POOL

Goalkeeper David de Gea of Manchester United leaps to reach the ball during the English Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United in Brighton, Britain, 26 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Glyn Kirk / POOL