Raphael Varane celebrates after scoring his first goal as a member of Manchester United in late-season Premier League action versus Brentford at Old Trafford in London, United Kingdom on 2 May 2022. Man United won 3-0. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during late-season Premier League action at Old Trafford versus Brentford in London, United Kingdom, on 2 May 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Although booking a berth in the 2022-2023 Champions League seems at this stage like mission impossible, Manchester United on Monday showed they are determined to fight to the end.

Trailing fourth-place Arsenal by eight points coming into their third-to-last contest of the season, the Red Devils couldn't afford to slip up against lowly Brentford and delivered a complete performance in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.