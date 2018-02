Manchester United club scarves are draped over a monument in Munich on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the 60th anniversary of the plane crash that cost the lives of eight United players and 15 other people. EFE-EPA/ Florian Peljak.

People gather at Munich's Manchesterplatz (Manchester Square) on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to mark the 60th anniversary of the plane crash that claimed the lives of eight Manchester United players and 15 other people. EFE-EPA/Florian Peljak

Manchester United held a solemn ceremony here Tuesday at Old Trafford to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, which cost the lives of 23 people, including eight players.

The plane carrying the team back to England on Feb. 6, 1958, after a European Cup match against Red Star Belgrade made a stop in Munich to refuel.