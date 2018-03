Manchester United's player Michael Carrick attends a press conference held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell .

Manchester United's captain Michael Carrick on Monday announced he is to retire in the summer.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who has earned 34 caps for England, thus put an end to long-standing rumors on the topic during a press conference ahead of Man Utd's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday evening.