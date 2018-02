Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (R) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Rui Vieira

Manchester United newly-signed forward Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday reached an agreement with Spanish prosecutors to accept a 16-month prison sentence over tax fraud, but he will pay back the 1 million euro ($1.2 million) plus interest on top of a fine to avoid imprisonment.

The Chile forward is accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury of 1 million euros ($1.23m) between 2012 and 2013 when he played in Barcelona and hid the income of his image rights.