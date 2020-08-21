Manchester United on Friday said the team’s captain Harry Maguire was cooperating with Greek police following an “alleged incident” outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Harry Maguire of Manchester United gestures during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC in Manchester, Britain, 13 July 2020.. EFE/EPA/FILE/Peter Powell/NMC
