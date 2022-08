Antony Matheus Dos Santos of Ajax celebrates the 2-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Groningen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 14 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Manchester United announced Tuesday that they have penned a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Brazilian winger Antony for an initial 95 million euros.

“Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalized, and international clearance,” the Premier League giants confirmed in a statement on their website.