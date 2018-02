Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (3-L) scores the 1-1 equalizer during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chelsea's Willian (R) celebrates next to teammate Eden Hazard after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC held at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester United players celebrate the 2-1 goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Manchester United on Sunday came from behind to defeat Premier League defending champion Chelsea 2-1, while Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a 1-0 away win over Crystal Palace in the 28th round of the English league.

Willian Borges Da Silva scored the opening goal for Chelsea after 32 minutes, but Romelu Lukaku netted the equalizer seven minutes later.