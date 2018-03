Manchester United's head coach Jose Mourinho (L) during a training session held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during a press conference held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell .

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho on Monday said his team will seek to play a stronger game against Sevilla than they did in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Man United is set to host Sevilla on Tuesday at Old Trafford stadium in the second leg of the Champions League, after the first leg ended in a goalless draw.