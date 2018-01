Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester United confirmed Monday the signing from Arsenal of 29-year-old Chilean international Alexis Sanchez.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that sees the Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction," United said on its official Web site.