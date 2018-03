Manchester United's Chris Smalling scores first goal against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (R) in action against Crystal Palace's Alexander Sorloth (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend (R) celebrates with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez (L) in action against Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (C) in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, UK, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIERAN GALVIN

A crucial save by David de Gea and Nemanja Matic's stoppage-time goal were the difference here Monday for Manchester United, who had to overcome a two goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace 3-2.

The victory lifts United back into second place in the Premier League, though with just a two-point advantage over Liverpool, their next opponents.