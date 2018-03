Marcus Rashford (C) of Manchester United in action during a training session held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's head coach Jose Mourinho (L) during a training session held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (L) in action during a training session held at the AON training complex in Manchester, Britain, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell .

Manchester United on Monday held its training session without midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera and defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind on the eve of the Champions League game against Sevilla.

Man United is set to host Sevilla on Tuesday at Old Trafford stadium in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after the first leg ended with a goalless draw.