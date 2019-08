Harry Maguire of England celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match against Sweden in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Leicester City's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 10, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

England center-back Harry Maguire on Monday joined Manchester United on a six-year deal from fellow Premier League side Leicester City, both clubs announced.

“Harry signs on a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year,” Man Utd said in a statement.