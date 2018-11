Fernando Beltran (R), of the Guadalajara Chivas, fights for the ball with Morelia's Miguel Sansores (L) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on Oct. 27, 2018, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, who manages the Mexican league's Guadalajara Chivas, ripped his squad this weekend for failing to make the Apertura tournament playoffs.

The club "will not tolerate another failure" and players should learn from the experience so they can meet the expectations of a fan base used to having a team that fights for the Liga MX title, Cardozo said.