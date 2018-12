Adalberto Carrasquilla from Tauro FC vies for the ball with Alcides de los Rios (r) from Costa del este FC at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City. EPA- EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa del Este, runner-up in the 2018 Panamanian Soccer League (LPF) Apertura tournament, said Wednesday that Venezuelan manager Angel Sanchez was leaving.

"Please be advised of the departure of Angel Sanchez, who has been the head coach of our organization up to now. With the goal of undertaking projects abroad, the coach made the decision to end a period of joy, learning and strength," the Panamanian club said in a statement.