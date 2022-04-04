The distinct playing styles of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will face off for a place in the Champions League semifinal as both hunt for their maiden title in the tournament.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City in Burnley, Britain, 02 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Head coach Diego Simeone during a training session at Wanda Sports City in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, 29 March 2022. EFE-EPA/AtleticoMadrid HANDOUT