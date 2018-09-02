Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) in action against Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin during the English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City recovered from last week's loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United, in which Kyle Walker's stunning long-distance goal was clearly the highlight of the match.

This wasn't Manchester City's best performance, even though they managed to score just seven minutes into the match, with a superb right-footed shot by Raheem Sterling from the left side, hammering the ball straight into the bottom-right corner of the net, flying past several defenders.