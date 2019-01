Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City Spanish coach Pep Guardiola on Wednesday said that their upcoming Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool is a good chance to gain ground against them in the title race.

With 20 matches done, Liverpool tops the Premier League standings with 54 points, seven points ahead of currently third-placed City, the defending champion.