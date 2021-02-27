Manchester City on Saturday extended their winning streak to 20 matches, after defeating West Ham United 2-1.
Ruben Dias (L) of Manchester City scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 27 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Gareth Copley / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Michail Antonio (R) of West Ham scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 27 February 2021. (Reino Unido) EFE-EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Kevin De Bruyne (top) of Manchester City in action against Issa Diop (bottom) of West Ham during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 27 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Martin Rickett / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
