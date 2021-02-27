Ruben Dias (L) of Manchester City scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 27 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Gareth Copley / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Michail Antonio (R) of West Ham scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 27 February 2021. (Reino Unido) EFE-EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY