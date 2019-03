Sergio Aguero (R) of Manchester City in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Phillip Richards EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the English Premier League to four points after a hat-trick from Raheem Sterling saw them beat Watford 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The England forward's first goal in the 46th minute, which broke the deadlock after a first half in which the champions struggled to carve out any clear chances against a resolute Watford rearguard, was highly contentious.