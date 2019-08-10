Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A screen displaying a VAR check during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (R) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER