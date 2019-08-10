Manchester City started its 2019/2020 Premier League campaign with a 5-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.
The match at West Ham’s London Stadium, was the first for David Silva as the team’s captain and Rodri at the Premier League as a City player.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
A screen displaying a VAR check during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (R) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Declan Rice of West Ham (R) vies for the ball against Rodrigo Hernandez of Manchester City (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Manchester City started its 2019/2020 Premier League campaign with a 5-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.
The match at West Ham’s London Stadium, was the first for David Silva as the team’s captain and Rodri at the Premier League as a City player.