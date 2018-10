Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (R) hits his penalty over the bar during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Manchester City on Sunday had to settle for a scoreless draw against Liverpool as Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez sent a last gasp penalty kick high.

During the opening minutes of the game at Anfield stadium, Liverpool was in charge thanks to high-pressing the Citizens defense, but the Reds were unable to threaten the opposite goal.