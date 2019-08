Manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, ahead the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in its first home game of the new Premier League home season on Saturday, a rematch of last season’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal that saw the Spurs win on away goals.

The defending league champion’s coach Pep Guardiola is like to face a tough test at the Etihad Stadium after the Citizens started the season in a dominating fashion last week by demolishing West Ham 5-0 with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick.