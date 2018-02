Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (r.) helps lead the 5-1 rout of Leicester during the English Premier League soccer match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals for Manchester City against Leicester, whle Kevin De Bruyne contributed three key assists, to lead their team to a 5-1 win that left Pep Guardiola's squad with an even stronger lead in the Primier League.

It took only three minutes for Leicester's resistance to cave, the time it took De Bruyne to snatch and center the ball, which Raheem Sterling booted into the net.