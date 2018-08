Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2018 third place soccer match between Belgium and England in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018.EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Manchester City's Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to be sidelined for three months with a right knee injury he suffered in a training session, the English Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The 27-year-old midfielder De Bruyne was forced to withdraw from Wednesday's practice and was seen at night walking with crutches at the red carpet premier of the documentary All or Nothing, which features City's successful 2017/2018 Premier League championship campaign.