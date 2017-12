Manchester City's Leroy Sane (L) vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Timothy Fosu-Mensah (R) during the Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Britain, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (2nd L) fires in a shot during the Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Britain, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Manchester City 's Gabriel Jesus limps off injured during the Premier League match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Britain, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Manchester City's extraordinary winning streak ended at 18 matches on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the 21st round of the Premier League.

Coach Pep Guardiola's team fell one victory shy of breaking the longest winning run in the major European leagues, recorded by Bayern Munich in 2014.