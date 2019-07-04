Spanish national soccer player Rodri (C) in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying soccer match between Faroe Islands and Spain in Torshavn, Faroe Islands, June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JENS KRISTIAN VANG

Manchester City has completed the signing of Rodrigo Hernandez, known as Rodri, on a five-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder joined the club on Thursday from Atletico Madrid after paying a 70 million euro ($79 million) buyout clause on Wednesday.