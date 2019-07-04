Manchester City has completed the signing of Rodrigo Hernandez, known as Rodri, on a five-year deal.
The Spanish midfielder joined the club on Thursday from Atletico Madrid after paying a 70 million euro ($79 million) buyout clause on Wednesday.
Spanish national soccer player Rodri (C) in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying soccer match between Faroe Islands and Spain in Torshavn, Faroe Islands, June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JENS KRISTIAN VANG
Manchester City has completed the signing of Rodrigo Hernandez, known as Rodri, on a five-year deal.
The Spanish midfielder joined the club on Thursday from Atletico Madrid after paying a 70 million euro ($79 million) buyout clause on Wednesday.