Manchester City's Leroy Sane (C) in action with Lyon's Rafael (L) and Pape Cheikh (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Lyon's Nabil Fekir celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Lyon's Maxwel Cornet celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon stunned English champions Manchester City 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League group F match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester on Wednesday night.

France’s World Cup winner Nabil Fekir scored from a brilliant long distance strike just before half-time to double Lyon’s lead after Maxwel Cornet had opened the scoring, capitalizing on Fabian Delph’s failure to clear a cross at the back post.