Manchester City and Southampton players stand for a minute of silence for Leicester City's owner, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week, before the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) shoots to score his team's fourth goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City on Sunday trounced Southampton 6-1 to top the Premier League standings, capitalizing on Liverpool's stumble against Arsenal.

The Citizens jumped to a 3-0 advantage in the first 18 minutes, with Southampton Dutch center back Wesley Hoedt opening the scoring on his own goal just six minutes into the game.