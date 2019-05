Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp applauds fans after the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with his daughter Makka and his wife Magi (R) after the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is lifted by his players after the English Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, Brighton, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES BOARDMAN

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lifts the trophy among his team after the English Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City, Brighton, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES BOARDMAN

Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 here Sunday to win their 4th Premier League title and the second in a row, prevailing by 1 point over Liverpool.

Heading into the finale of the Premier League season, City were leading Liverpool by a point, meaning that the Manchester side needed only to beat 17th-place Brighton to clinch the title regardless of outcome of the Reds game against Wolverhampton.