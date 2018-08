Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the FA Community Shield match against Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium in London, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City players with the trophy celebrate their win after the FA Community Shield match against Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium in London, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City players pose with the trophy after defeating Chelsea FC in the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Argentina's Sergio Aguero on Sunday scored a brace to lead Manchester City over Chelsea 2-0 and seal the Community Shield title (English Soccer Super Cup).

Striker "Kun" opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game with a left-footer at the edge of the area after receiving a pass from Phil Foden.