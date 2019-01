Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Danilo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Premier League defending champion Manchester City on Sunday rolled to a 3-0 win over last-place Huddersfield, continuing to chase leader Liverpool.

Brazilian full back Danilo got the Citizens on the scoreboard 18 minutes into the game, when he fired a shot that was deflected by German center back Christopher Schindler past Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.