Manchester (United Kingdom), 22/05/2022.- Ruben Dias of Manchester City celebrates with the trophy after winning the English Premier League title following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 22 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester (United Kingdom), 22/05/2022.- Manchester City's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (L) celebrates with manager Pep Guardiola (R) after winning the English Premier League title following the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 22 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City on Sunday clinched the Premier League title having turned their 0-2 deficit against Aston Villa to a 3-2 victory, while Liverpool had to settle for the second spot despite a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool - vying for the title until the final fixture of the season - got off to an unfortunate start. Although they reacted in time, the Citizens' one-point lead proved decisive.