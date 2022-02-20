Mateusz Klich (C) of Leeds United dejected after the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Manchester United sits on the bench during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL