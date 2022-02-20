Manchester United earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory at Elland Road on Sunday to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga.
Mateusz Klich (C) of Leeds United dejected after the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Manchester United sits on the bench during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
Harry Maguire (R) of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, Britain, 20 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
