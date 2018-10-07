An epic comeback crowned by a last-minute goal by substitute Alexis Sanchez gave Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Newcastle, putting some pressure off Manchester coach Jose Mourinho, who has been under scrutiny after four games without a win prior to Saturday's match.
Three players who had usually been ignored by Mourinho - Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez - gave Manchester the three crucial goals they needed to come back in the last 20 minutes of the match from a 2-0 disadvantage.