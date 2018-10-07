Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (L) reacts next to Newcastle's manager Rafa Benitez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United's players celebrate during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (L) in action with Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United's Luke Shaw (R) and Alexis Sanchez (C) in action with Newcastle United's Matt Richie during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

An epic comeback crowned by a last-minute goal by substitute Alexis Sanchez gave Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Newcastle, putting some pressure off Manchester coach Jose Mourinho, who has been under scrutiny after four games without a win prior to Saturday's match.

Three players who had usually been ignored by Mourinho - Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez - gave Manchester the three crucial goals they needed to come back in the last 20 minutes of the match from a 2-0 disadvantage.