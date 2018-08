Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez (L) reacts after his first half goal with teammates Matteo Darmian (2-L) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (R) as they played against Real Madrid in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema reacts after his first-half goal against Manchester United in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Real Madrid forward Martin Odegaard controls the ball in front of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw in their International Champions Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE SKIPPER

Manchester United beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Tuesday in a pre-season soccer friendly as part of the International Champions Cup in Miami, United States.

Playing their first match under newly-appointed manager Julen Lopetegui, Real enjoyed more possession (66 percent) but could not convert most of their chances.