Members of the Thai soccer team who were trapped in a cave earlier this year are introduced to the crowd before the Manchester United v Everton English Premier League soccer match, in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jon Super

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring during the Manchester United v Everton English Premier League soccer match, in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jon Super

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring from a penalty during the Manchester United v Everton English Premier League soccer match, in Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jon Super

Manchester United on Sunday bounced back with a 2-1 victory over visiting Everton in the Premier League, five days after its 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Goals from France midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Anthony Martial allowed Man United to climb up the English league standings to eighth place with 17 points, just two points ahead of ninth-placed Everton.